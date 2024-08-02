Watch Now
City of San Luis Obispo receives $750,000 for affordable housing projects

The money was awarded as part of a state investment program meant to create and conserve affordable housing options.
California's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has awarded San Luis Obispo with $750,000 to support the development of affordable housing projects.

The award is made possible by California's Prohousing Incentive Program (PIP), a state investment initiative designed to promote affordable housing.

The HCD awards PIP funds to eligible jurisdictions with Prohousing Designations.

San Luis Obispo was recognized as a Prohousing Designation community on Jan. 31, 2024; it is one of 50 in the state.

City officials say the $750,000 will go towards building supportive housing or rental apartments for low and very low-income eligible households.

The City's goal is to accommodate up to 3,354 new homes between 2020 and 2028.

