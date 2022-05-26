City of San Luis Obispo takes next step on parklets, asks for public input

The San Luis Obispo City Council is considering a proposed ordinance to make parklets permanent in the downtown area starting next January.

“So basically transitioning the program from the pilot during the pandemic and transitioning to a permanent program with more permanent design guidelines and operational features and things of that nature,” said Adam Fukushima, the Active Transportation Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

Neighbors and business leaders can comment on the draft to make their feelings known. So far, the city has received about 50 comments.

“Right now, the full cost to the city for removing a parking space per year per space is about $8,000. And so the city council will be deciding how much of that should be borne by the Parklet owner," Fukushima explained.

Currently, there are about 30 parklets in downtown San Luis Obispo. For the past two years, restaurants did not pay any fees for the parklets.

“So the proposal is to make the parklet application process similar to the sidewalk café and the tables and chairs,” Fukushima added.

There is currently no cap on how many parklets the council will allow downtown. They will meet to discuss the program on July 5 and July 19.

There is a public workshop happening from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the City/County Library Community Room. People can find out more about the proposal and learn how to apply for the new permit.