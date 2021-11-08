City of Santa Maria hosting 'pop-up' activities for teens at local parks

The City of Santa Maria is offering four free pop-up after-school activities for teens in grades 7 through 12 starting this week at Grogan and Oakley parks.

The series kicks off with a catapult art activity and frisbee competition on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grogan Park, located at 1155 West Rancho Verde.

The same activities will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oakley Park, located at 1307 North Western Avenue.

Slinky art and Spyderball competitions will be held at Grogan Park on Thursday, Nov. 16, and at Oakley Park on Thursday, Nov. 18, both from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pop Ups at the Parks series is a free drop-in program hosted by the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.

Snacks will be provided at each of the events.