City of SLO awarded $301K in grants from California Office of Traffic Safety

The City of San Luis Obispo was awarded two grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety OTS) to help reduce the number of traffic-related deaths in the city.

The two grants total $301,000, with $136,000 going to the fire department to purchase new extrication equipment and $165,000 going to the police department to support ongoing enforcement and education programs.

"We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will allow the SLO Fire Department to purchase state-of-the-art rescue tools and provide training to first responders that is critical for the care of people injured in crashes,” said San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle. “These tools will significantly impact our ability to protect and serve our community, allowing us to respond even more effectively in times of crisis.”

OTS is awarding 497 grants statewide to improve walking and biking options and to work on education and enforcement programs in an effort to make roads safer.

The grant program will run through September 2025.