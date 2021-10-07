Watch
City of SLO offers a way to reduce your water bill

The City of San Luis Obispo is offering customers a chance to reduce their water bill with a discounted price on the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller.

The sprinkler device is designed to improve watering time performance with its smart timer and features.

Normally priced at $199.99, the sprinkler will now cost $169.99 with the city's offer.

They are also offering a discount on the larger the16-zone Controller, which will now be $189.99 instead of the usual $249.99.

This discount is a part of the City's Water Conservation Program to help residential customers conserve water.

The offer is first-come, first-served. To check your eligibility and availability of the products, click here.

