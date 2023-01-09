Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City streets flooded in Santa Maria

Road Closed.jpg
KSBY News
Road Closed.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 18:12:42-05

Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets.

The City says it used its mass notification system Monday to alert people to conditions via text, email and phone.

To sign up for alerts, click here.

The City is asking people to stay off the roads and out of basins.

Sand for sandbags is available at the locations listed here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png