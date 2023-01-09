City streets flooded in Santa Maria

Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets.
The City says it used its mass notification system Monday to alert people to conditions via text, email and phone.
To sign up for alerts, click here.
The City is asking people to stay off the roads and out of basins.
Sand for sandbags is available at the locations listed here.
STORM UPDATE - ROAD CLOSURES: Due to rain-induced flooding in #SantaMaria, intersection of Suey Road & Palisades is closed. Also eastbound Jones @ Bradley Road is closed. Black Road is closed from Betteravia Road to Main Street/Hwy 166. Drive slower in rain, use headlights.— cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) January 9, 2023