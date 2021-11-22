City to the Sea fundraising event celebrates 25th anniversary

Cuesta College hosted its 25th annual City to the Sea event to raise funds to support its athletics department.

The fundraiser is composed of two runs offering scenic views from San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach.

Around 2,500 runners participated in the City to the Sea Half Marathon, which kicked off in Downtown San Luis Obispo at 7 A.M. on Sunday.

Walkers and runners had to finish within three and a half hours.

All of the half marathoners received a finisher’s medal, but the first 100 men and women finishers got a City to the Sea coffee mug.

It is an annual event that has been held for 25 years.

“It was to help to the track and field teams at Cuesta College, cross country, and it just evolved into a great fundraiser for Cuesta College athletics in whole, so it’s a big day for us, and a big day for the community,“ said Bob Mariucci, the athletics director at Cuesta College.

The second option for community members was to participate in a 5K run, which began and ended at the Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach.

Around 600 people put on their sneakers to enjoy a sunny day at the beach.

All 5k runners received an official 2021 City to the Sea finishers medal, a t-shirt and a beer for participants 21 years old and over.

Transportation back to the starting line was offered in both races.

Early bird registration tickets for the half marathon were $75 whereas the 5k ones were $30.

For more information about the results and future events, click here.