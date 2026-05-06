Civil Air Patrol hosts open house for prospective cadets

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Civil Air Patrol Bob Beevers Cadet Squadron 103 in San Luis Obispo hosted an open house Tuesday.

The event gave prospective cadets from 12 to 18 years old a look inside Civil Air Patrol.

The program gives opportunities in aviation, leadership, emergency services, and STEM education.

"It's a great opportunity for (cadets) to orient themselves with aerospace, character development, cadet programs, all the different aspects of the program," said Cadet Captain Noah Frago.

He said he joined for the opportunity to fly, but discovered so much more than that.

"The experiences I've got, especially in regards to leadership, are immense. I've been able to, not only here in my hometown of San Luis Obispo, but go all across the state of California and be in leadership positions, be somebody who's responsible for planning events," Frago said.

Frago said the program goes beyond leadership.

"Additionally, if you're into emergency services, you're looking for community service opportunities, kind of looking for something to spruce up that college resume, it's great for youth who are looking to kind of develop those resume points, especially if you're looking into joining the military, becoming a first responder, or any kind of role that requires you to be a critical thinker or somebody who's able to confidently lead," said Frago.

According to Frago, if you missed the open house, there is still time to join.

"If you missed tonight, you can come any Tuesday. We're ready to get people into the program, ready to get them caught up and get up to speed," said Frago.