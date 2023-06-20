SLO Clean Up Week is underway in the City of San Luis Obispo — an opportunity to throw away things that might be taking up too much space in your home.

This means residents can set out six extra 32-gallon garbage bags on their designated trash day. The city is asking community members to not put hazardous waste in their bins.

“It is important for the community to participate in Clean Up Week, so that your items are properly being disposed, and there's a reduced risk of health and safety issues because when items are placed out on the curb, it is illegal,” said Meg Buckingham, City of San Luis Obispo’s Solid Waste and Recycling Program Manager.

If you have a large item such as a couch, mattress, or table, you should have scheduled that five days before your pick-up day to get the discounted rate. You can still call to make arrangements, it just won’t be at a discounted rate.

“We just had got a new couch, had our old couch sitting in our garage taking up lots of space, so then we just called and scheduled a pick-up time and then they just come by the house and pick it up for us,” said resident Taylor Thomas, who used this service.

If your trash day has passed, you can call to schedule a pickup or wait until the next cleanup week in the fall.

SLO Clean Up Week wraps up on Friday.

For more information, you can call San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875.