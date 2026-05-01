Coastal Christian presents Alice in Wonderland JR.,

ARROYO GRANDE — Coastal Christian School's production of Alice in Wonderland Jr. takes the stage this weekend at the Clark Center.

KSBY got a peek behind the curtain ahead of the musical's opening night.

Director Mandy King says even though Coastal Christian is a small school, their show is filled with surprises, wonderful costumes, beautiful sets, and enthusiasm.

Beyond the stage, King says the show is about creativity and identity.

"I just think it's a really great show because it's about identity and creativity and at Coastal Christian we love just um nurturing that we're made on purpose for a purpose and we're so glad to get to do a show that that's one of the main themes," King said.

There will be two performances on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m., and one performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.