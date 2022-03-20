College athletes competed in the March Triathlon Series at Lake Lopez

College students from Cal Poly, Santa Barbara and Cal Berkeley met up bright and early to participate in the March Triathlon Series at Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande.

The first series was held in 1998 at Cal Poly’s campus. It is the longest running collegiate triathlon in the West Coast, according to event organizers.

Nowadays, the competition takes place at Lopez Lake where participants get to do either a Sprint distance, which includes an 800 yard swim, 12.3 mile bike and 3.1 mile run. The other option is an Olympic distance where athletes do a 1,500 yard meter swim, 24.7 mike bike and a 6.2 mil run.

“It’s just pure pain especially at the end of the bike there why do I do it? Well I don’t know, it’s just it’s a huge rush it’s two hours of pure pain and then at the very end you feel really good, huge dopamine rush, and it’s just pushing yourself every day mentally and physically to just be the best I could be,” said Sean Moran, who is competing with Cal Poly’s team in the March Triathlon series.

The launch ramp at Lake Lopez was closed on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the competition.

Marina Drive and everything past Vista Lago was also closed to vehicles.

Organizers of the triathlon said all proceeds of the event are used to for low-cost club team membership, discounted entry rates and affordable gear.