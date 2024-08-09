'Colors of Conservation' art show exhibits paintings of preserved county lands

The "Colors of Conservation" art exhibition is making its annual return to the Central Coast.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo is organizing the event in collaboration with San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE).

"Colors of Conservation" will showcase original landscape paintings by local artists.

Featured works will highlight open spaces, historic ranch lands and coastal areas on the Central Coast, according to event planners.

The two-day show is set to take place on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is being held in the Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn Center in San Luis Obispo.

Original paintings and prints will be available for sale at the exhibit, and a portion of profits will go toward The Land Conservancy.

Live painting demonstrations will also be offered at the art show.

On Saturday, Jan French is hosting a watercolor demonstration at 10:30 a.m., and Joe McFadden is hosting an oil painting demonstration at 1 p.m.

Event organizers say "Colors of Conservation" is "a unique opportunity to support local artists as well as local conservancy efforts to preserve our county open spaces."