Combative student leads to shelter-in-place at Paso Robles school, police say

Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles was placed under shelter-in-place protocols Thursday morning because of an incident involving a combative student, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police responded to the school at about 10:45 a.m.

Officers say the student was being combative with school staff.

Once officers and staff were able to de-escalate the situation, the student was reportedly turned over to their guardian and mental health professionals.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Just last week, police were called to Daniel Lewis Elementary School for a report of a combative student. That child was reportedly arrested after injuring an officer.

Police say their investigation into Thursday's incident is ongoing and they ask anyone with further information to call the department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

