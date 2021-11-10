Community asks to send birthday cards to the Queen of Paso Robles

The queen of Paso Robles Pioneer Day is turning 100 and you can help celebrate by sending her a birthday card.

Irene Elizabeth Smith Marquart turns 100 this month on November 24, a day before Thanksgiving.

The Staff at the Oaks at Paso Robles, where Marquart resides, is asking the community to send her birthday cards as a creative way to show that she is a much-loved community member.

“We are asking everyone in Paso Robles to send a birthday card to the “Queen of Paso Robles” said Ron Freeman executive director, The Oaks at Paso Robles.

“It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, but she is much-loved here at the community and we know that everyone who knows her in Paso Robles must feel the same way.”

When talking about her upcoming birthday, the queen mentioned that she is grateful to have lived a long and happy life.

Irene and her family moved to the Creston area from Arkansas in 1929.

She later married Nick Marquart of Templeton and ran the family cattle business for seventy years along Santa Rosa Creek Road, west of Paso Robles, which currently being run by her daughter-in-law and grandson.

You can send your birthday cards to:

Irene Marquart, Queen of Paso Robles

c/o The Oaks at Paso Robles

526 South River Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

