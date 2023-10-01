Community invited to participate in SLO's "ARTober" during Arts & Humanities Month

Oct. 1 marked the start of the City of San Luis Obispo's "ARTober," a month-long program during Arts and Humanities Month.

“From visiting museums and galleries to viewing live performances and public art, there are endless opportunities to show your support during 'ARTober' and ensure art and culture continue to thrive in San Luis Obispo," Molly Cano, San Luis Obispo tourism manager said in a press release.

Participants can visit three or more arts and cultural experiences in the city, document them, and head to the SLO Visitor Center to pick up a free ARTober tote bag as well as be entered to win an extensive grand prize.

To make it even easier to experience ARTober, head to Visitslo.com, and click on the events calendar for a hub of all arts and cultural events taking place throughout the month.

ARTober will also bring "Piano in the Plaza" to the community. All month long, Mission Plaza will be home to an upright piano painted by local artist, Missy Reitner-Cameron.

Regional pianists have been invited to play intermittently throughout October, and community members are invited to sit down and help fill the plaza with music as well.

The piano will be uncovered and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.