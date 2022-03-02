Community meeting happening following reported sexual assault, attempted kidnapping in Isla Vista

A community meeting is taking place Tuesday in Isla Vista following a reported sexual assault and attempted kidnapping the night prior.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m. Monday, they received reports of an indecent exposure on the west side of Isla Vista.

Around 7 p.m., sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick says a sexual assault and attempted kidnapping were reported at the intersection of El Sueno and Camino Del Sur.

An hour and a half later, another indecent exposure report was made.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as possibly being an early 90’s model tan-colored Toyota Camry.

People in campus housing in the area were told to stay inside until the “all-clear” was given around 11:12 p.m.

A search that included deputies, K9s and air support did not result in anyone being taken into custody.

“We're working together with other community organizations. We're working with… UCSB Cares and what we like to offer the community is an opportunity to come out and talk. We can talk about the incidents themselves, share what we're doing with our ongoing investigation through the sheriff’s office as well as UCSB PD," Zick said.

The community meeting Tuesday takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 976 Embarcadero Del Mar.

People are encouraged to come out with their concerns or to ask questions. Resources will be made available to those who need them.