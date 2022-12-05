Community members invited to dash and prance at SLO’s 5k Reindeer Run

The San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live Partnership is set to host its annual 5k Reindeer Run this Saturday, December 10.

The 5k holiday fun run will take place at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo from 9 to 11:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate, and dogs are allowed. Whether attendees walk, run, or watch, all are encouraged to wear their best holiday attire.

Tickets to participate in the Reindeer Run can be found online for $25 per person. Day of registration is available at Mitchell Park for $30. Children ages five and under can participate for free. All ticket purchases include a commemorative t-shirt and meal ticket to enjoy the post-run breakfast.

Proceeds from the event go to San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live, California's leading non-profit youth development and substance abuse prevention program to fund local student scholarships.

The program, supported by the County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department, engages youth in schools and encourages them to be active leaders in their communities to help promote wellness and healthy lifestyles.

Friday Night Live currently has local chapters at twelve middle schools, nine high schools, and on campus at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Event organizers for the Reindeer Run are also looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with event setup and clean up, course guidance, food serving, and more. Those interested in donating their time can sign up to volunteer online by December 8.

For more information and to register for the Reindeer Run online, please visit www.slofnl.com/reindeer-run.