Community members join local 'fitness extravaganza' event

On Saturday morning, MZR Fitness welcomed community members to its Fitness Extravaganza.

The event featured an MZR Fitness-led workout, CPR demonstrations with San Luis Ambulance, blood donations through Vitalant, and free COVID-19 vaccinations through SLO County Public Health.

Coastal Peaks Coffee was also there to provide food and drinks with 25% of their proceeds going to the Lumina Alliance Organization, a non-profit organization raising awareness on sexual & intimate partner violence.

"Fitness isn't just about what happens in the gym, it's also about what happens in the rest of your life," said MZR Fitness owner Mike Z. Robinson, "That's why we wanted to make sure we had the CPR demonstration as well to help save a life if need be or two, and we also have the vaccinations."

Robinson is a certified Personal Trainer through the American Council on Exercise (ACE Fitness), is Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid Certified, and a member of MZR Fitness Inc.

More information on MZR Fitness classes and events can be found on the gym's website.

