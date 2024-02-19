Community members protest outside of Giovanni's Fish Market following owner's not-guilty plea

A group of community members in Morro Bay were handing out flyers in protest outside of Giovanni's Fish Market and Galley Saturday.

This comes after owner Giovanni DeGarimore pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including weapons violations and a child pornography charge.

Community members were handing out flyers informing the public about those charges and discouraging them from visiting DeGarimore's business.

KSBY News spoke to DeGarimore this week but he declined to comment on the case.

In a statement, his attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said he is "convinced Giovanni will be vindicated."

DeGarimore is due in court on March 5 for a pre-preliminary hearing.