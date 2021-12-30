Community rallies support for families displaced by house fire

A Sunday evening house fire that took the lives of two Santa Maria women has left the community at a loss.

The fire also displaced the three families that were living in the house, located on Driftwood Dr. in the Tanglewood area near Santa Maria.

Now, community members are rallying support for the families using Gofundme and Meal Train.

Marisol Guzmán, a neighbor who has lived in the community for over 20 years, set up the Gofundme campaign. In total, she hopes the community can raise $20,000 for the family members.

Initially, Guzmán asked for clothes and shoes donations, but says the family has been overwhelmed with the response and has no more space for clothing. The family continues to accept monetary donations, which will go both toward funeral expenses and toward finding housing.

The kids will also need school supplies, Guzmán told KSBY.

Community members can bring food to the family by signing up on Meal Train.

Family members did not wish to speak with KSBY.