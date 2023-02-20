Community reacts to deadly shooting near Pismo Beach Pier

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Pismo Beach Pier.

The shooting came as a surprise for many people.

“In complete and utter shock," said Pismo Beach Surf Shop manager Garrett Mcdowell.

Police say a 40-year-old man from Fresno was shot and killed in the downtown area of Pismo Beach late Saturday night.

“This is a small town. This kind of stuff typically doesn't happen and it hurts to hear," said Mcdowell.

“Quite surprised by the shootings here in this area is such a tourist-heavy area, so the fact that there are shootings in this area is concerning," said Santa Maria resident Mary Whitestine.

Police say the shooting occurred around midnight. Officers say the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

“It just hurts so bad that somebody lost their life here in such a nice place," added Mcdowell.

Investigators say that they learned four men, as well as some women, confronted the victim on the Pismo Promenade about his possible gang affiliation, which led to a verbal argument.

During the confrontation, police say the shooter joined the group and shot the man.

“It’s scary, you know, there's a lot of gun violence going on in America and California as a whole, and it's scary to see it in such a touristy area," said Alec Sluser from San Francisco.

Investigators say the shooter was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other people, eastbound, in a tan or brown-colored older model Chevy Silverado.

Detectives with the Pismo Beach Police Department are working with local agencies and detectives out of Fresno to attempt to identify the suspect and all parties involved. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.

Police say this is the first homicide-related shooting in Pismo Beach since March 2006.