Community survey available for Morro Bay Power Plant Master Plan

The city of Morro Bay is seeking community feedback as part of the development of a Master Plan for the 95-acre Morro Bay Power Plant property via an online survey.

The Master Plan will establish a vision and plan for the growth and development of the power plant site and surrounding area. The survey focuses on land use preferences, circulation improvements, and design amenities.

City officials say they want to hear from residents and invite all community members to complete and submit survey responses by Friday, Feb. 17.

For more information on the Master Plan, visit www.morrobayca.gov/bess. You may also contact Cindy Jacinth, at cjacinth@morrobayca.gov.