Computer issue forces temporary closure of 3 Central Coast grocery stores

Three Central Coast grocery stores are closed for the time being due to a “serious internal technology/computer system issue.”

The PSA is posted on Facebook pages for California Fresh Market in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, and also El Rancho Market in Solvang.

According to the posts that went up at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, all three stores have experienced the issue that’s “preventing any business operations until further notice.”

The social media post continues with, “The entire team thanks each of our treasured Central Coast communities for your patience and consideration, and we will do our best to keep you updated until this horrible inconvenience is resolved.”

A sign alerting would-be customers to the issue was posted on El Rancho’s door Wednesday afternoon.

KSBY reached out to one of the co-owners for additional information, but has not yet heard back.