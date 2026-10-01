Computer outage prompts closure of Santa Barbara County animal shelters

Santa Barbara County Animal Services announced Thursday that its three shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria are temporarily closed due to a computer system outage.

Officials say the outage has affected the software used for adoptions, intakes, lost pet reunification, and licensing.

They say the animals in the shelter will continue to be cared for as usual.

Stray animal intakes are also still available at all three locations. They say people turning in a stray animal should call 833-422-8413 before going to the shelter, so a staff member can meet them at the door.

It's unknown how long the shelters will be closed.