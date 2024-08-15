Concerts, fairs, and much more going on this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend, from Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th.

Multi-Day Events

Cruisin' Weekend

August 16th and 17th, Atascadero

The streets of Atascadero will fill with some of the coolest cruisers from the 1950s and 1960s this weekend for Cruisin' Weekend! The fun-filled weekend kicks off Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for the 31st annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite and continues Saturday for the Mid-State Cruizers car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. It all wraps up downtown for Dancing in the Streets from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wine and Fire Weekend

August 15th through 18th, Santa Rita Hills Wineries, Lompoc

Join the wine producers of the Santa Rita Hills American Viticulture Area for their Wine & Fire weekend. Wineries from Lompoc to Buellton will showcase their products as well as local specialties. The fun kicks off Thursday night with the Barn Party kick-off and will continue through Sunday.

Friday, August 16th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will be filled with live music from local musicians. This week's opening act, Melody Klemin will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act, Damon Castillo Band, will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 17th

Summer Shakespeare

3 p.m. Elings Park, Santa Barbara

Elings Park in Santa Barbara will transform into an enchanted forest Saturday for a production of Shakespeare's famous "A Midsummer Night's Dream." The show begins at 3 p.m. and free parking will be available for ticketed guests.

Goleta Dam Dinner

Lake Los Carneros Dam, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grab your picnic basket and head out to the Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the Annual Goleta Dam Dinner. Local music, and face painting will be featured alongside the tables and chairs for a great night with the Goleta community.

Veterans Resource Fair

Morro Bay Maritime Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday the parking lot of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum will host a family friendly Veterans Resource Fair! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can find information on resources including financial, medical, employment, and housing assistance and counseling, VA resources, local food banks, senior, mental health and other general resources for Veterans and their families.

National Honey Bee Day Celebration

Noon to 3 p.m. Flying Goat Cellars, Lompoc

It is almost National Honey Bee Day! Celebrate pollinators Saturday from Noon to 3 p.m. at Flying Goat Cellars. Local experts on beekeeping will give attendees a peek into the life of bees with an observation hive and honey tasting. This is also part of the Wine & Fire Weekend Celebration with the Santa Rita Hills Wine Alliance.

Multi-Family Rummage and Bake Sale

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. San Miguel Mission Parish Hall

Come out to San Miguel Mission Parish Hall Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to find treasures at a multi-family rummage sale. Kitchen items, home decor, artwork, technology and more will be available.

Sunday, August 18th

Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. San Marcos Ranch

If you are in the midst of planning a wedding or event? If so head to San Marcos Ranch in Paso Robles Sunday for the Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo! From Noon to 4 p.m. vendor exhibits, food samples and industry networking will fill the space with all the information you need to plan a Central Coast event.

