Concerts in The Plaza kicks off next Friday in San Luis Obispo. Here's the lineup

Downtown SLO kicks of the 28th season of Concerts in the Plaza next Friday, June 21.
Concerts take place from 5–8 p.m. with next Friday starting the season off with rock-jam band Manuel the Band as the main act, along with opener Jineanne Coderre.
This summer, the community is invited to gather every Friday for twelve weeks of free live music in San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza.
This community event features live local music, dancing, and drinks. All concerts are free to the public and are family-friendly.
The series will run every Friday from June 21–September 6, 2024.
Below is the official lineup for the summer:
- June 21, 2024 Manuel the Band | rock/jam & Jineanne Coderre | sponsored by Quesadilla Gorilla
- June 28, 2024 The Mother Corn Shuckers | bluegrass/jam band & Miss Leo | sponsored by Eureka!
- July 5, 2024 Resination | reggae & Kenny Taylor | sponsored by Woodstock's Pizza
- July 12, 2024 Hot 45 | r&b & Ras Danny | sponsored by The Bunker SLO
- July 19, 2024 The Molly Ringwald Project | 80s pop & Emily Smith | sponsored by Guaranteed Rate
- July 26, 2024 IMVA | r&b/soul & About Time | sponsored by Hotel SLO
- August 2, 2024 Rose's Pawn Shop | Americana/folk-rock/bluegrass & Natalie Haskins | sponsored by Ronca & Associates, A Law Corp
- August 9, 2024 ghost\monster | rock 'n' roll & Noach Tangeras | sponsored by Astound Business Solutions
- August 16, 2024 Damon Castillo Band | rock/soul/funk & Melody Klemin | sponsored by Novo Restaurant & Lounge
- August 23, 2024 Brass Mash | instrumental rock & pop & Kentucky Monk | sponsored by Megan's Organic Market
- August 30, 2024 Josh Rosenblum Band | pop/rock & Dulcie Taylor Duo | sponsored by Luna Red Restaurant
- September 6, 2024 Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters | soul/funk & Dave Tate | sponsored by Sun Day Car Wash