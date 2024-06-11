Concerts in The Plaza kicks off next Friday in San Luis Obispo. Here's the lineup

Downtown SLO kicks of the 28th season of Concerts in the Plaza next Friday, June 21.

Concerts take place from 5–8 p.m. with next Friday starting the season off with rock-jam band Manuel the Band as the main act, along with opener Jineanne Coderre.

This summer, the community is invited to gather every Friday for twelve weeks of free live music in San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza.

This community event features live local music, dancing, and drinks. All concerts are free to the public and are family-friendly.

The series will run every Friday from June 21–September 6, 2024.

Below is the official lineup for the summer:

