Construction of new sidewalks near Oceano Elementary to begin this month

Construction of new sidewalks near Oceano Elementary School is set to begin this month.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will begin the work on March 15.

Raminha Construction, Inc., of Atascadero, has been awarded $288,635 to perform the project.

This construction project will take place as part of a Safe Routes to School program.

New sidewalks will be installed at Wilmar Avenue, between 16th Street and 19th Street, as well as on Paso Robles Street, between 15th Street and 17th Street.

Traffic control and flagging are expected as a safety precaution for the public and workers.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes as well as adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments is funding the project through their Safe Routes to School Program, Caltrans Active Transportation Program, and the County Road Fund.

The project is expected to conclude by the end of May, weather permitting.