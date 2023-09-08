Construction on new bicycle pump track in Paso Robles to begin next week

Construction on a new development bicycle pump track in Paso Robles is expected to begin next Friday at Barney Schwartz Park.

City officials say it's the first of its kind on the Central Coast.

Two years ago, the City of Paso Robles sought community input regarding what features they wanted to see for the new track and now, development is underway in partnership with California Skateparks.

“It’s just a beautiful, beautiful park and I think this will just be the next great destination for people wanting to come here,” said Freda Berman, the public works director for the City of Paso Robles.

The cost to design and build the track is estimated at $350,000.

The project is being funded by the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund that the REC Foundation oversees.

“You know, once we went through our initial studies into what we wanted to do to accomplish this project, the number one thing that stood out was making sure that it was going to be useful for all levels, all skill levels and all ages,” said Christopher Taranto, the chairman for the REC Foundation.

According to Taranto, the bicycle pump track is a small, looping asphalt trail system that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. Riders will get to use their arms and legs to pump their bikes around the track.

“The architects really took into account the natural landscape that we have here, the natural slope and all of the environment surrounding it, but one of the main things we really wanted to create was a track that was not going to change, so it's going to be made of asphalt and not dirt,” said Taranto.

Steven Anzel, a business partner with K-Man Cycle & Run in Atascadero, believes this development will be a great addition to the local cycling community.

“It’s going to be great for all ages of cyclists all across the county,” Anzel said. "We don't have anything like this from San Jose to the Thousands Oaks area, so this is very exciting for our area.”

According to Paso Robles Recreation Services, the new bicycle pump track is expected to be ready for bike riders next spring and will be free and open to all levels.