1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Kristin Smart Case
Positively Central Coast
Fire Watch
California News
National News
World News
Videos
News Tips
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Surf Cams
California Drought
Weather App
Traffic
Sports
Friday Night Highlights
In Your Community
Season of Hope
Give a Child a Book
Contests
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at KSBY
News Literacy Project
Healthy Living
United Way
Common Cents
Don't Waste Your Money
About Us
On KSBY
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs at KSBY
KSBY Apps
Local Business Resources
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
Quick links...
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Paso Robles
Paso Robles
After 6 months of prep, Paso Robles' New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert is back
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:22 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Paso Robles
Santa brings holiday joy to dozens of kids at ECHO shelter in Paso Robles
Sophia Villalba
12:10 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Paso Robles
Paso Robles safety standards improved in 20 years since San Simeon earthquake
Lindsie Hiatt
6:30 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services unveils two new 24-hour AEDs
Ashley Stevens
11:46 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Local News
PRJUSD is urging people to apply for bus driver positions amidst a shortage
Ashley Stevens
7:01 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Paso Robles
PRJUSD calls potential Winifred Pifer school closure a "rumor"
Lindsie Hiatt
6:02 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Paso Robles
Water service line repairs underway in Paso Robles neighborhoods
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
8:32 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Paso Robles
Christmas arrives at Zoo to You this weekend
Lindsie Hiatt
7:34 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Paso Robles
Paso Robles City Council voting on strategic plan to address homelessness
Ashley Stevens
11:44 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Paso Robles
Mystery respiratory illness in dogs makes its way to California
Lindsie Hiatt
6:49 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Paso Robles
Mid-State Fair Market winter edition to feature 30+ local vendors
Katherine Worsham
2:42 PM, Nov 30, 2023
In Your Community
Pandemic leaves residual impacts on Christmas tree demand
Lindsie Hiatt
7:43 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Paso Robles
Paso Robles city manager under investigation after alleged physical altercation
Claudia Buccio
6:12 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Paso Robles
Firefighters warn of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries
Ashley Stevens
6:58 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Paso Robles
$1 per hour: Paso Robles City Council makes changes to paid parking program
Ashley Stevens
6:43 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Paso Robles
Santa Claus to visit families in two Paso Robles neighborhoods
KSBY Staff
3:24 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Paso Robles
Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles in need of toys for young girls
KSBY Staff
5:07 PM, Nov 26, 2023
Paso Robles
Shopping for a good cause: Holiday Bazaar supports local homeless community
KSBY Staff
7:14 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Paso Robles
The 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles gave 1,500 meals to the community
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
10:56 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Paso Robles
How one Paso Robles gas station prepped for 'busiest travel day of the year'
Lindsie Hiatt
6:08 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Paso Robles
Hundreds expected for 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles
KSBY Staff
5:52 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Paso Robles
'Handcrafted items with love.' Paso Craft Collective opens new storefront
KSBY Staff
7:00 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Paso Robles
Firefighters encourage cooking safety during busy time of year for kitchen fires
Ashley Stevens
6:10 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Paso Robles
Safety improvements in the works along Creston Road in Paso Robles
Ashley Stevens
6:51 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Paso Robles
A good giveaway: Paso Robles LDS Church sorts 24 pallets of donated food
Lindsie Hiatt
5:26 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Paso Robles
Get prepared: North SLO County CERT group offering flood preparedness course
Ashley Stevens
7:15 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Paso Robles
Local realtor weighs in on impact of short-term rentals on housing crisis
Lindsie Hiatt
5:47 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Paso Robles
Resort-style senior housing planned in Paso Robles
Lindsie Hiatt
10:37 AM, Nov 12, 2023
Paso Robles
Former SLO County Superintendent of Schools passes away
Cassandra Garcia
9:09 AM, Nov 11, 2023
Paso Robles
Water to wine: Paso winemakers predict promising harvest after winter rains
Lindsie Hiatt
7:06 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Paso Robles
Broadway actor guest directs "Newsies, Jr." for Paso Robles children's theater
Cassandra Garcia
5:14 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Paso Robles
A look back: Meet World War II veteran Gordon Bastien
Neil Hebert
10:46 AM, Nov 09, 2023
Local News
CHP searches for driver wanted following pursuit through Paso Robles
Sydney Morgan
7:33 AM, Nov 08, 2023
Paso Robles
Newsom designates mushroom found on Central Coast as official state mushroom
Lindsie Hiatt
4:19 PM, Nov 07, 2023
Local News
Saddle up your horse and your spaceship, CA Mid-State Fair announces 2024 theme
Ashton McIntyre
3:02 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Paso Robles
A look back: Meet WWII veteran Warren Juhnke
Neil Hebert
11:42 AM, Nov 06, 2023
Positively Central Coast
Paso Robles HS football team spreads act of kindness to band students
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
10:15 PM, Nov 04, 2023
Paso Robles
Nearly 150 artists from the West Coast represented at local Art in the Park
KSBY Staff
9:10 PM, Nov 04, 2023
Paso Robles
Grappling with district-wide declining enrollment, one school may be shuttered
Olivia González-Britt
12:23 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Paso Robles
Treasury Wine Estates buys DAOU Vineyards for nearly $1 billion
Cassandra Garcia
6:20 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Paso Robles
Mother-daughter duo opened a Western-themed Boutique in Paso Robles
KSBY Staff
8:25 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Local News
How a blue pumpkin is bringing awareness to autism this Halloween season
McKenzie Diaz
8:01 PM, Oct 29, 2023
More News In Your Community