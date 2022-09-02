Watch Now
Construction set to start on inclusive playground in Arroyo Grande

Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 02, 2022
Construction is set to kick off on the Elm Street Park Inclusive Playground project, Arroyo Grande city officials announced.

Crews will take away current playground equipment and replace it with with new, inclusive equipment. The process is expected to last through September and October.

A mockup of the Elm Street Park's inclusive playground design

The project's design was approved by the city in October 2021. On Aug. 23, 2022, the city council approved a contract with Central Coast Playgrounds to remodel the park.

The finished park will have poured-in-place rubber surfacing instead of sand.

During construction, the playground area will be closed. Portions of the sidewalk and some parking spaces will also be closed.

Crews are set to work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

