Containment of the Foothill Fire jumps to 85%

Containment percentage has increased on the Foothill Fire to 85% as of a morning update from CalFire made just before 7:30 a.m. Friday. Acreage has remained steady from the last update at 904 acres.

Late Thursday night, evacuation orders for the Cuyama Valley were dropped, although Evacuation Warnings remain in place for two zones (SBC-177 and SBC-185).

The blaze, taking place in the Cuyama Valley in North Eastern Santa Barbara County, began on Tuesday evening, May 19th. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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