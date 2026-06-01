Controlled burns begin on Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Starting on Monday, June 1st, the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will conduct a series of controlled burns.

The burns are expected to last through June 31. Officials say the fires will help train new firefighters and equipment operators.

Crews will burn up to 10 acres of brush each day. The total area burned is not expected to grow bigger than 30 acres. According to officials, the burns will only happen when weather conditions push the smoke away from populated areas. The base plans the public before the burns begin.