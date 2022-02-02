Cooking fire ignites shed, vegetation along Los Osos Valley Rd.

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning along Los Osos Valley Rd.

Crews were dispatched to the fire, which was burning between the Bob Jones Trail and S. Higuera St., just after 6 a.m.

One viewer who reached out to KSBY described flames 10 or 15 feet in the air.

Several engines, a battalion chief and a water tanker were sent to the fire, and crews were able to knock the flames down quickly. Officials say that because of the vegetation where the fire started, they will be mopping up the area for several hours.

In total, the fire burned about a quarter acre of vegetation.

VEGETATION FIRE: Near Strawberry Fields off Los Osos Valley Rd. Approx 1/4 acre in heavy vegetation with 1 small outbuilding involved. Building & surrounding tents have been searched and no occupants were found. Fire has been knocked down. crews are working on mop up/overhaul pic.twitter.com/ueiHCTWqch — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) February 2, 2022

Transients nearby said they had been cooking over a fire, which ignited the shed.

No one was inside the burning shed, and no injuries have been reported.