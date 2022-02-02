Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cooking fire ignites shed, vegetation along Los Osos Valley Rd.

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Fe
Crews say the vegetation fire was not initially called in as an emergency, but a passing emergency vehicle saw the flames at about 6 a.m.
vegetation fire 2-2-22.jpg
los osos valley road fire 2-2-22.jfif
Posted at 6:52 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:17:17-05

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning along Los Osos Valley Rd.

Crews were dispatched to the fire, which was burning between the Bob Jones Trail and S. Higuera St., just after 6 a.m.

One viewer who reached out to KSBY described flames 10 or 15 feet in the air.

Several engines, a battalion chief and a water tanker were sent to the fire, and crews were able to knock the flames down quickly. Officials say that because of the vegetation where the fire started, they will be mopping up the area for several hours.

In total, the fire burned about a quarter acre of vegetation.

Transients nearby said they had been cooking over a fire, which ignited the shed.

No one was inside the burning shed, and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png