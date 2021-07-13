Cooler temperatures luring visitors to Cambria

Cambria businesses saw a huge increase in business this past week and even on Monday. Many of the visitors say the cooler weather is what lured them to the small coastal town.

"It's my wife's birthday today and she wanted to go to someplace that wasn't 117 degrees, so she chose Cambria,” said San Diego resident Henry Funk.

Many visitors saying it’s a big difference in weather from the heat back home.

"Oh yeah, haha, like a 50-degree difference almost and it feels like it’s a completely different world,” said Sacramento resident Gina Marino.

Henry Turcios calls the weather in Cambria a relief.

"I mean in Sacramento I feel like I can't walk outside as soon as it hits 11 a.m. No one wants to be outside,“ Turcios said.

This past week, businesses in Cambria saw an increase in revenue as well. It was so busy, many visitors had trouble finding somewhere to park.

For restaurants like Cambria Mimosas Steak & Seafood, manager Luis Gonzales said they haven't been this busy since before the pandemic.

"We hope that the business continues like this past weekend because this past weekend our waiting list was like 30 to 40 minutes wait for a table and it was hard for people to find a place to park. Even at our free parking, it was full too,” Gonzalez said.

Although things have slowed down a bit compared to last week, Gonzalez says he's hopeful the weather will still persuade people to continue to visit.

“That's what we hear from our guests. We ask them and they say, 'You know, we don't mind because your weather is so nice,' for these last week-and-a-half and two weeks and it's a big reason why people are coming down to Cambria,” he said.

