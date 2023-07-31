Cooler temps in the forecast this week

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

We are finally seeing some cooler temperatures in the forecast this week.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy later on. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. West winds will be about 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy later on. Highs will range from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. West winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy early in the evening, then low clouds and fog will move in later in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 50s. West winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 62 degrees. West winds are expected to be about 5 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast winds will be about 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be Partly cloudy, with a low of about 61. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Have a great night!