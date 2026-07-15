Cooling centers open as temperatures soar

With much of the Central Coast under a heat advisory, local officials are reminding residents of places where you can go to cool off.

In Paso Robles, which is expected to reach triple digits through Thursday, air-conditioned facilities such as the City Library and Senior Center will remain open for residents.

In San Luis Obispo, a cooling center will be open at 40 Prado Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center provides services such as free breakfast and lunch, showers, hygiene items, and laundry in addition to a place to cool off.

Guests are required to be enrolled and in good standing with CAPSLO Homeless Services and must be screened if not already enrolled.

The cooling center is seeking donations such as bottled water, backpacks and socks, according to CAPSLO.

