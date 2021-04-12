Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coroner identifies man found dead near Pt. Conception

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
US Coast Guard.png
Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 17:49:52-04

The coroner’s office has identified the man found dead after he reportedly fell overboard near Point Conception Sunday as Jean-Denis Muys, 58, of Menlo Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Vandenberg Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a person overboard off a 27 ft. catamaran near Pt. Conception around 3 p.m.

Officials said the vessel ran aground. Air support and water rescue crews searched for Muys but once located by the Coast Guard, he was declared dead.

His significant other was rescued and medically evaluated.

Fire officials said no one else was missing and first identified the victim on Sunday as being 67.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7