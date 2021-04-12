Coroner identifies man found dead near Pt. Conception

The coroner’s office has identified the man found dead after he reportedly fell overboard near Point Conception Sunday as Jean-Denis Muys, 58, of Menlo Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Vandenberg Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a person overboard off a 27 ft. catamaran near Pt. Conception around 3 p.m.

Officials said the vessel ran aground. Air support and water rescue crews searched for Muys but once located by the Coast Guard, he was declared dead.

His significant other was rescued and medically evaluated.

Fire officials said no one else was missing and first identified the victim on Sunday as being 67.

