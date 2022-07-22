Coroner names 96-year-old woman as victim in Montecito homicide

Officials have named the 96-year-old woman found dead in her Montecito home in May.

The Coroner's Bureau says Violet Evelyn Alberts was found dead at home on the 900-block of Park Lane on Friday, May 27. Officials say an autopsy showed the woman's death did not appear to be natural.

Officials held her name while they worked to notify next-of-kin; however, detectives were unable to find her closest relatives.

The sheriff's office has not named Evelyn Alberts's cause of death.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call investigators at 805-681-4150.