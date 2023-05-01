Countdown to the California Mid-State Fair begins

The clock is ticking as we are less than three months away from the California Mid-State Fair taking place in Paso Robles.

Gates open for the 2023 fair on July 19th.

“Things are going really well. We have been planning for the 2023 fair since the 2022 fair," said Colleen Bojorquez, CA Mid-State Fair CEO.

The theme this year is a throwback to vintage Vegas.

“Going to be a lot of fun. We'll have an Elvis impersonator on the frontier stage one night," added Bojorquez.

Bojorquez told KSBY these next couple of months is where all the planning that has happened year-round finally comes to life.

Local businesses in the area are also gearing up for the fair crowds.

“It’s really exciting first of all. As workers of Big Bubba’s we’re really excited and preparing in advance for the people that visit the fair and then make a stop at Big Bubba’s," said a Big Bubba's Bad BBQ employee, Karina Giselle Juarez Lopez.

Paso Robles resident, Joel Provencinco said he’s been going to the fair every year for the past 13 years.

“It’s kind of neat when the fair takes place, it kind of spurts business with other outside people and I think they probably count on it each year for part of their revenue," said Provecino.

Fair goers can expect to see the return of fan favorites like food vendors, music concerts, livestock auctions, and carnival rides, but there are a few different things to look forward to.

“New this year, we have we were able to secure barnyard racers, so we'll have pig races and turkey races and all those fun little races back," explained Bojorquez.

Although some music acts have been announced, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Lauren Daigle organizers say this scheduling has been more challenging this year.

“It's been tough. And then like everything, it's more expensive and that's a shame, but we do the best we can to try and get something for everyone," said Bojorquez.

Another obstacle they face is finding enough people to work.

During the fair season, there are around 600 employees making sure everything is up and running.

The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 19th through July 30th at the Paso Robles Event Center.