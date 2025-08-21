County Airports announces Wings Over SLO CAL Youth Art Calendar Contest

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports is inviting local students to take flight with their imagination during the inaugural Wings Over SLO CAL 2026 calendar contest.

Organizers are encouraging young artists to create original drawings or paintings that highlight aviation and its connection to the Central Coast.

The contest opens on Wednesday, and entries must be postmarked by Oct. 20 to be considered.

In-person submissions will also be accepted at the Girls in Aviation Day event at the Oceano Airport on Sept. 20.

The contest is open to all students in grades K-12, whether they attend public school, private school, or are home-schooled.

Selected artwork will be featured in the Airport’s 2026 Wings Over SLO CAL calendar.

“This contest is a wonderful way to celebrate both the creativity of our local youth and the limitless possibilities of aviation,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg in a press release. “I’m thrilled to see how young minds envision Wings Over SLO CAL—and even more excited to encourage them to dream big, innovate, and maybe even spark a lifelong passion for aviation.”

“The Wings Over SLO CAL calendar is more than art—it’s a platform for young people to share their ideas, stretch their imaginations, and see themselves as part of the future of aviation," Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports, shared in a statement.

For more information on contest rules, entry details, and how to submit artwork, community members can visit the Wings Over SLO CAL webpage.