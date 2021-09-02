Watch
County of Santa Barbara seeking to improve mental health resources to address impacts of COVID-19

The county of Santa Barbara is partnering up with organizations to better identify the issues community members are facing as a result of the pandemic and to create resources to overcome those problems.

County officials are asking residents to respond to a 10 to 15 minute survey during the month of September, which will be available in both English and Spanish.

The goal is to cater mental health services and substance abuse programs to the needs of people living in Santa Barbara County.

“Isolation, quarantine, remote learning, business impacts and physical distancing has impacted everyone; some more than others,” said Suzanne Grimmesey, Strategy Officer for the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness.

In June, the County Board of Supervisors approved the use of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to launch a mental health assessment related to COVID-19. Data obtained from this survey will be compared to previous questionnaires.

To access this survey, click here.

