Crash at Chevron in San Luis Obispo results in a DUI arrest

San Luis Obipso Police Dept.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 19, 2021
San Luis Obispo Police arrested a driver Monday night for DUI after a crash near Chevron.

It happened at the Chevron station on Monterey street at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the driver attempted a turn and ended up hitting a dumpster and a chain-link fence behind the gas station.

Police arrested the driver for felony DUI.

