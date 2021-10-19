Crash at Chevron in San Luis Obispo results in a DUI arrest

San Luis Obispo Police arrested a driver Monday night for DUI after a crash near Chevron.
It happened at the Chevron station on Monterey street at around 9:45 p.m.
Police say the driver attempted a turn and ended up hitting a dumpster and a chain-link fence behind the gas station.
Police arrested the driver for felony DUI.
