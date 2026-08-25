Fatal crash blocks Highway 1 south of Lompoc

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 south of Lompoc on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near Jalama Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a big rig truck and a passenger vehicle collided, blocking both lanes.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, who was the only person in that vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions from Highway 246 in Lompoc to Highway 101 at Las Cruces. It's unknown when the road will be reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.