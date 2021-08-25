Crash closes portion of Hwy 154

A crash has closed a portion of Highway 154 Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. along the 2300 block of the highway.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports a car and commercial truck collided, with the car ending up underneath the truck.

One person was extricated and their condition described as critical. Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The highway is closed in both directions.

The closure comes as a portion of Highway 101 in the Goleta area is also closed due to fatal crashes overnight. One northbound lane is open at Winchester Canyon Road but the southbound lanes near Dos Pueblos Road remain closed. Traffic was backed up in the area and being diverted to Highway 246.

Southbound traffic can take Highway 166 to Interstate 5 south.

Highway 101 is expected to reopen by noon.

It's unknown when Highway 154 will reopen.