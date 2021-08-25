Watch
Northbound Hwy 101 near Goleta partially reopens, southbound lanes remain closed

Santa Barbara CHP
Traffic backed up on Hwy 101 after a crash closed the highway early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:51:14-04

UPDATE: Caltrans reports one northbound lane in the Goleta area has reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed.
---

UPDATE: Caltrans has estimated that Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will fully reopen by noon on Wednesday.

A fatal early-morning crash closed the highway in both directions. Northbound closures were at Winchester Canyon Rd. and southbound closures were at Dos Pueblos Rd.

Traffic was being detoured to Hwy 246 and Hwy 154.

Caltrans says the northbound lanes may open later Wednesday morning. The southbound lanes are expected to reopen around 12 p.m.

