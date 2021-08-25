Northbound Hwy 101 near Goleta partially reopens, southbound lanes remain closed

UPDATE: Caltrans reports one northbound lane in the Goleta area has reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed.

---

UPDATE: Caltrans has estimated that Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will fully reopen by noon on Wednesday.

A fatal early-morning crash closed the highway in both directions. Northbound closures were at Winchester Canyon Rd. and southbound closures were at Dos Pueblos Rd.

Traffic was being detoured to Hwy 246 and Hwy 154.

Caltrans says the northbound lanes may open later Wednesday morning. The southbound lanes are expected to reopen around 12 p.m.

The estimated time of re-opening southbound US 101 is approximately 12 noon with the opening of the northbound lanes expected later this morning with details provided when available. NB closure remains at Winchester Canyon/SB at Dos Pueblos Road.@CaltransD5@CHP_SantaBarb https://t.co/3BXdTdLIzu — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) August 25, 2021