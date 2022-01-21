Watch
Crash closes roadway in downtown San Luis Obispo

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 20, 2022
San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday.

It happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh St. and Morro St.

Fire officials say two vehicles were involved and suffered major damage.

First responders treated two patients with minor injuries at the scene.

The crash closed the intersection for approximately 45 minutes.

