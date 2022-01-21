Crash closes roadway in downtown San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday.
It happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh St. and Morro St.
Fire officials say two vehicles were involved and suffered major damage.
First responders treated two patients with minor injuries at the scene.
The crash closed the intersection for approximately 45 minutes.
TRAFFIC COLLISION: Intersection of Marsh St and Morro St. Two vehicles with major damage. Two victims being assessed and treated by #SLOCity Fire paramedics. Roadway is closed, avoid the area if possible. @SLOCityPolice is also as scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/q7r4iW23WY— San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) January 21, 2022