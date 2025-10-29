Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash prompts closure of SB Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base

One lane was back open by 3 p.m.
A crash involving multiple vehicles stopped traffic near Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near Firefighter Road.

According to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles involved caught fire following the collision.

The southbound lanes were closed until shortly after 2:45 p.m. when one lane reopened.

No word on the extent of any injuries but at least one ambulance was requested at the scene.

