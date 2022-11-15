Watch Now
Crash slows traffic over Cuesta Grade

Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 15, 2022
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo was causing a traffic backup on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes approximately halfway up the Cuesta Grade.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, witnesses said the vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic and crashed into the center divider.

Officers were conducting traffic breaks as crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

