Crews clear out homeless encampments in Santa Maria riverbed

On Thursday, July 25, cleanup crews began disbanding homeless encampments in a Santa Maria riverbed.

Bob Nelson from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors says emergency services have been responding to issues in the area for quite some time.

He told KSBY that these issues include disease, crime, trafficking, drug sales, and fires.

"Living in the riverbed, or living outside in general, is not humane for anybody. For too long, we've allowed this to persist right here in our own backyard. I'm really happy to know that we're finally making progress on that today."

According to Nelson, 15 encampments received a notice of the clear-out on Monday. People living in those encampments were offered housing as well as other services.

County officials plan to enforce the clear-out over the coming weeks to prevent the encampments from re-establishing.