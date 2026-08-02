Crews respond to trash fire at Paso Robles landfill

CAL FIRE and Paso Robles City Fire crews responded to a trash fire at Cold Canyon Landfill near Highway 46 East and Estrella Road Saturday evening.
According to the latest update from Cal Fire at 9 p.m., the fire had not spread to nearby vegetation. Most resources were cleared from the scene, with a few crews remaining to monitor the area.
Trash Fire – Paso Robles Area— CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 2, 2026
CAL FIRE / San Luis Obispo County Fire is responding with Paso Robles City Fire to a trash fire at the Cold Canyon Landfill near Hwy 46 East and Estrella Road in the Paso Robles area.
Firefighters are on scene working to contain the fire. Please…