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Crews respond to trash fire at Paso Robles landfill

Fire was reported Saturday evening near Highway 46 East and Estrella Road.
Crews respond to trash fire at Paso Robles landfill
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CAL FIRE and Paso Robles City Fire crews responded to a trash fire at Cold Canyon Landfill near Highway 46 East and Estrella Road Saturday evening.

According to the latest update from Cal Fire at 9 p.m., the fire had not spread to nearby vegetation. Most resources were cleared from the scene, with a few crews remaining to monitor the area.

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